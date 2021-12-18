A winter storm warning has been issued for southern Maine as a weekend storm moves into the region on Saturday night.

The warning covers York, Cumberland, Oxford, Androscoggin and Franklin counties. A winter weather advisory extends inland into central Maine, as well as up the coastline to Down East Maine, according to the Caribou National Weather Station office.

The southernmost counties and Down East Maine can expect between 4 and 7 inches of heavy snow accumulation, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday and ending around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Increasing clouds today with snow tonight, mostly across the west and south. Snow will taper off Sunday morning followed by some clearing late Sunday into Sunday night. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/qLhrZfMR5M — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) December 18, 2021

Moving inland, 4 to 6 inches of snow is expected to accumulate between 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday.

Northern Maine is expected to see the least amount of snow over the weekend, with forecasters predicting that the area could see between 1 and 2 inches of snow.

A small craft advisory has been issued for the coastline effective from 1 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. on Monday morning. Winds along the coast could reach up to 40 mph, and seas could reach up to 5 feet.