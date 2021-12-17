Washington Academy 49, John Bapst 25
At the Cross Insurance Center, the Raiders rallied from a 15-3 deficit after the first quarter to outscore the Crusaders 46-10 over the remainder of the contest.
Washington Academy (1-0)
Reannah Reynolds 4-3-14, Sarah Moulton 6-0-12, Kelsey Williams 3-0-6, Marissa Cates 2-1-5, Carlota Eche 2-1-5, Rachel Vose 1-0-3, Kate Taylor 1-0-2, Addie Williams 1-0-2, Izzy Crowley, Savannah Crowley, Grace Gray, Kaitlyn Smith
John Bapst (0-2)
Claire Gaetani 5-0-11, Lily Higgins 3-0-6, Jane Wu 1-0-3, Ariana Cross 1-0-2, Kaylee Horr 1-0-2, Kendra Fournier 0-1-1, Kylie Dempsey, Lauren Hogan, Jenna Perkins, Oona Sacaridiz, Jayden Schoppee, Brynn Schroeher, Sophia Ward
3 Point Goals: Reynolds 3, Vose; Gaetani, Wu
Score by Quarters:
Wash. Acad. 3 20 29 49
John Bapst 15 17 21 25