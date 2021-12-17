Machias 71, Jonesport-Beals 38
Jonesport-Beals: 12 – 21 – 25 – 38
Machias: 11 – 30 – 52 – 71
Jonesport-Beals: Damon Beal 9-2-20, E. Peabody 1-0-2, K. Beal 1-0-3, B. Kenney 1-0-2, R. Robinson 1-0-3, G. Libby 3-0-8, J. Emerson
Machias: Kashman Feeney 8-0-17, J. Rhodes 5-2-12, Brady 2-0-5, L. Robicheau, H. Blake 1-0-2, E. Foss 4-0-8, R. Richardson 2-0-4, E. Libby, K. Anderson 2-3-7, S. Feeney 4-0-8, R. Moholland, K. Fergerson 2-1-6, C. Norton 1-0-2
3 pt. K. Beal, R. Robinson, G. Libby (2), Brady, K. Fergerson, K. Feeney