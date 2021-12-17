John Bapst 44, Washington Academy 41
At the Cross Insurance Center, Jordan Kimball’s game winning shot at the buzzer lifted the Crusaders to their second victory in as many games.
Washington Academy (1-1):
Ayden Wannamacher 8-3-20, Ethan Hicks 2-4-8, Ezekial Olivares 3-0-8, Ben Griffin 2-1-5, Russell Kirshman, Donovan Marzoll, Brandon Porter
John Bapst (2-0):
Jordan Kimball 9-0-23, Edoardo Fiore 4-1-10, Kevin Austin 2-0-4, Nick Chaffee 1-0-3, Corey Butler 1-0-2, Andrew Czapiga 1-0-2, Camren Barker, Jon Pangburn, Levi Peterson
3 Point Goals: Olivares 2, Wannamacher; Kimball 5, Chaffee, Fiore
Score by Quarters:
Wash. Acad. 13 18 30 41
John Bapst 18 29 34 44