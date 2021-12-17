Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

In response to the letter to the BDN from John Mooney, who wants to know if people are proud to pay taxes in a Bangor that lacks vision as opposed to the forward thinking of Hampden and Herman: The sad fact is that Bangor is a city that sold its soul when it embarked on the downward process of urban renewal in the 1960s.

That is a simple, but not at all simplistic, explanation. It is also accurate. I would also suggest that it might be revealing to compare the political party affiliations of Bangor citizens to those of Hampden and Hermon.

Brian Striar





Bangor