A Madison man was transported via LifeFlight helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor after the vehicle he was driving struck a utility pole on Weston Avenue in Madison.

Vincent Thompson, 33, was seriously injured in the single-vehicle crash, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. His current condition is unknown.

Speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors, police said.





Vincent was driving his 2017 Toyota Camry when it left the roadway and hit a utility pole. The sheriff’s office was sent to the crash around 8:09 a.m. Friday.

An ambulance took Thompson to the LifeFlight helicopter, which then transferred him to Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Sylvia Coutinho, 27, of Madison was a passenger in the vehicle. She was transported by ambulance to Redington Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan for possible serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Thompson and Coutinho were wearing their seat belts.

The Maine State Police reconstructed the crash.