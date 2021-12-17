A fire in Orrington on Friday destroyed a wood shed containing a classic car, the Orrington Fire Department said.

The flames could have been far worse, said chief Scott Stewart, if the department hadn’t been at the scene within minutes. The shed belonged to residents of a nearby home at 606 Center Drive. While that home saw some cosmetic damage, firefighters quelled the flames before they spread, Stewart said.

Orrington first heard the report of the fire around 11:30 a.m., and when they arrived four minutes later, they found the shed fully in flames, some of which were beginning to spread to the nearby home.





Working quickly, the Orrington Fire Department began to put the fire out. Fire departments from Brewer, Bucksport, Holden, Eddington and Dedham would also assist in the operation before the last truck left around 5 p.m.

“The building itself is a total loss,” Stewart said. “But the home is good.

The shed also contained a wood boiler, where the department believes the fire to have originated.

Stewart said there was likely thousands of dollars worth of damage in the shed, though he didn’t know an exact number: The car lost was a 1965 vehicle of the now defunct Plymouth automobile brand, Stewart said, and a destroyed ATV could also be seen in the rubble. The homeowner had told the department there was a snowmobile in there as well.

That the fire didn’t have worse consequences showed the importance of having a fire station with full-time staff and of communities investing in their fire departments, Stewart said.

“We have two people working here every day,” Stewart said. “If we hadn’t been on duty, it’d be a much different outcome, no doubt.”

Motorists were asked to avoid the area for several hours as fire departments worked at the scene.