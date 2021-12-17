ORONO – The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering bundles of pre-recorded webinars about various gardening-related topics for last-minute gift shoppers.

The On Demand Webinars series includes bundles of three to four pre-recorded webinars about starting and maintaining a home orchard, gardening with native plants, composting and soil health, and seed selection and starting. The webinars allow viewers to watch and learn at their own pace and include lists of recommended resources.



The webinar bundles are offered on a sliding scale fee of $0–$30. More information about how to purchase the bundles is available on the gardening webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/gardening/on-demand-webinars/. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Rebecca Long at 207-743-6329 or extension.gardening@maine.edu.



