This January, Healthy Living for ME is kicking off 2022 with several new workshop sessions. Available statewide, with in-person, virtual, and telephonic options, the workshops address a variety of health needs and are open to adult Mainers of all ages.

“As we approach the New Year, many people are thinking about improving their health. Healthy Living for ME is here to help Mainers on their wellness journey, and we’re committed to making our workshops as accessible as possible to people across the state,” said Jen Paquet, training manager of Healthy Living for ME. “We encourage people to look through our upcoming workshops and contact us to register or discuss what we offer.”

Many of Healthy Living for ME’s workshops are free to the participant, while others have a low cost. For virtual workshops, participants who do not have the necessary technology may be eligible to borrow an iPad from Healthy Living for ME in order to participate.





The workshops that Healthy Living for ME has starting up in January are:

A Matter of Balance will be held in person at The Atrium at The Cedars in Portland on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Jan. 4-27. The workshop emphasizes practical strategies to reduce fear of falling and increase activity levels.

Living Well for Better Health will be held virtually on Tuesdays from Jan. 4 to Feb. 8. The workshop helps participants deal with ongoing conditions such as diabetes, COPD, arthritis, and high blood pressure. Topics covered include: handling frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility, and endurance; appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; and evaluating new treatments.

Bingocize will be held virtually on Wednesdays and Fridays from Jan. 5 to March 11. This workshop combines a bingo-like game with exercise and health education with the goal of increasing older adults’ functional fitness, health knowledge, and social engagement.

Living Well with Diabetes will be held virtually. Healthy Living for ME is offering two sessions that start in January; one will run on Thursdays beginning Jan. 6 and the second will run on Tuesdays beginning Jan. 25. This workshop helps people with prediabetes, Type 2 diabetes, and their caregivers by covering topics such as: dealing with diabetes symptoms, fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia, stress, depression, anger, fear, and frustration; appropriate exercise; healthy eating; appropriate use of medication; and working with healthcare providers.

Better Health Now is conducted over the phone. The January session is scheduled to begin on Jan. 6. Participants in this workshop receive a toolkit in the mail and work with a leader either by themselves or in small groups. Topics covered include: dealing with frustration, fatigue, pain, and isolation; appropriate exercise; appropriate use of medications, communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; and evaluating new treatments.

Better Health Now with Pain is conducted over the phone. The January session is scheduled to begin on Jan. 11. Participants in this workshop receive a toolkit in the mail and work with a leader either by themselves or in small groups. Topics covered include pacing and planning, medication management, and the Moving Easy Program.

Tai Chi for Health and Balance will have two sessions available. The first will be held virtually on Tuesdays and Fridays beginning Jan. 18th and the second will be held virtually on Mondays and Thursdays beginning Jan. 24. This workshop is focused on practicing Tai Chi, which can help you improve balance and health as well as relieve pain.

Living Well with Chronic Pain will be held in person at SeniorsPlus in Norway on Wednesdays from Jan. 26 to Feb. 8. This workshop is designed for people who are dealing with persistent pain such as back pain, post-surgical pain, headaches, and other ongoing pain. Topics covered include: dealing with frustration, fatigue, isolation, and poor sleep; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength; appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals; nutrition; pacing activity and rest; and evaluating new treatments.

Building Better Caregivers will be offered online on Wednesdays from Jan. 12 to Feb. 16. This program was designed for family caregivers of people with an Acquired Brain Injury, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, dementia, and/or any other condition that affects memory. During this workshop caregivers are able to come together to learn and receive support from others going through similar caregiving experiences; this is beneficial as for many caregivers, caregiving itself is a new role — one for which training and support is needed, just like any new job.

Advance registration is required for these workshops. Please contact Healthy Living for ME at 1-800-620-6036 or info@healthylivingforme.org for more information and to register. You can also register via our website, www.healthylivingforme.org.

Healthy Living for ME also welcomes referrals from healthcare providers. Our evidence-based programming can help patients manage and prevent conditions before they become more serious or result in emergency situations.

To learn more about these and other workshops offered by Healthy Living for ME, visit www.healthylivingforme.org.

Healthy Living for ME is a statewide network of local organizations, health systems and volunteers that work together to empower individuals to take control of their health. Through tailored services, we provide free and low-cost options that are personalized to focus on the entire individual rather than a single condition to improve overall quality of life.