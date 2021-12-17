PORTLAND – The liturgical season of Christmas begins with the vigil Masses on Christmas Eve and concludes on the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, which this season is Jan. 9, 2022. During the Christmas season, we celebrate the birth of Christ. It is the feast of the Incarnation, the feast of God becoming flesh. The Christmas season is a time to reflect on the gift of salvation that is born with him, including the fact that Christ was born to die for us.

In an effort to offer a variety of resources to help as you journey through the Christmas season, a special Christmas section has been created on the diocesan website. Included in the section are Mass times at Maine churches for not only Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but also for the Feast of the Holy Family (Dec. 26); the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God (Jan. 1); and the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord (Jan. 2). Masks at Masses are strongly recommended.

In addition, you will find materials and information on the different commemorations and solemnities, Christmas events occurring at Maine churches, blessings, messages from Pope Francis and Bishop Deeley, Lectio Divina in English and Spanish, prayers, and much more. To visit the section, head to www.portlanddiocese.org/christmas.





In advance of Christmas, the diocesan website also features a special Advent section with many useful features at www.portlanddiocese.org/advent.