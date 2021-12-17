Waldo County’s premiere theater group celebrates 35 years of operation

BELFAST – The Belfast Maskers Artistic Director, Meg Nickerson, recently announced the plays chosen for the upcoming season, the 35th year of operation for the non-profit community theater troupe.

“I feel certain that founders Basil and Nancy Burwell and Diane Coller Wilson could never have imagined celebrating this milestone when they decided to form a self-described ‘small theater company of sorts’ in 1987,” muses Nickerson, who has been a member of the group since early on. “The Maskers were an integral part of creating Belfast’s reputation as a cool, artsy destination” she adds.





“By my count, we have produced 212 plays since the beginning, including comedies, dramas, Shakespeare, one-acts, children’s shows, musicals, original and adapted plays; high-brow, low-brow and everything in between. We remain dedicated to our mission to enrich, entertain, and educate our community, and everyone is welcome to participate,” she says.

2022 season

March 10-20, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” by Dale Wassermen,

Directed by Meg Nickerson

Sponsored by The First, Edward Jones, Bangor Savings Bank,

and Young’s Lobster Pound & Seafood Restaurant

May 5-15, World premiere “Dance Again” Written and directed by Tucker Atwood

Sponsorship Available

July 28-Aug. 7, “Mamma Mia!” Book by Catherine Johnson. Music & Lyrics by Bjorn Ulvaeus & Benny Andersson, Music Direction by Joan Mitchell

Sponsorship Available

Oct. 6-16, “The Lady in The Van” by Alan Bennett,

directed by Wendy Schweikert

Sponsorship Available

Dec. 2-11, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” by Barbara Robinson,

Directed by Emily LeBlanc-McConnell

Sponsored by The First

Ticket sales cover only a portion of the cost of the Maskers operating expenses and improvements to the building in which they perform, the Basil Burwell Community Theater. The group is seeking play sponsors and appealing for financial donations to help with expenses. Contributions can be made online at www.belfastmaskers.com/donate or checks can be mailed to Belfast Maskers, P.O. Box 541, Belfast, ME 04915. For more contact 207-619-3256 or info@belfastmaskers.com.

The Belfast Maskers is a 501(c)3 Non-profit organization.