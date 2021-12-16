Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s, with rain across the state in the morning and cloudy skies in the evening. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus
There were another 1,504 COVID-19 cases reported by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, along with two deaths reported on Wednesday. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,378. Check out our tracker for more information.
On Wednesday, the state reached another pandemic milestone with a record 381 Mainers hospitalized with the virus across the state.
Penobscot County bears the brunt of Maine’s least vaccinated communities
Across Penobscot County, some 68 percent of people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, compared with 74 percent statewide.
ALSO: Although Maine is one of the most highly vaccinated states, overall case rates over the past month are nearly three times higher than they were in December 2020.
CMP corridor foes worry about new law increasing federal role in big utility upgrades
ISO New England, the region’s grid operator, has warned for decades that the area needs more power from a variety of power sources.
Rising construction costs for Hancock County projects fall on taxpayers
In a normal year, construction costs typically go up between 4 and 6 percent, but between 2020 and 2021, prices have risen between 10 and 15 percent.
New Gouldsboro preserve features 2-mile trail through enchanting woods and wetlands
Owned and managed by the Frenchman Bay Conservancy, the property features about 2 miles of trails that were constructed during the summers of 2020 and 2021.
The Bangor area is seeing more fires as the weather gets colder
This year 27 people perished in fires across the state, making it Maine’s deadliest year in recent history.
Maine’s 1st hybrid and electric car repair class now underway in South Portland
The weeklong course, held at the community college’s seaside South Portland campus, is completely full. The college plans to offer more classes in 2022.
Maine judge set to rule by week’s end on whether anti-corridor referendum was legal
The nomination of William Harwood for public advocate comes at a pivotal time for Maine energy policy.
Passamaquoddy artist Geo Neptune featured on ‘Queer Eye’ star’s new Netflix show
Geo Neptune, 33, who is non-binary and two-spirit, is a nationally acclaimed master basket maker, who learned their art from their grandmother, renowned artist Molly Neptune Parker.
Lee Academy girls basketball team snaps 89-game losing streak
The Lee Academy girls had lost 89 games in a row dating back to the 2014-15 season, when they went 2-16.
A new Bangor resident graced downtown with Christmas tuba music Tuesday afternoon
Frank DeMauro, a transplant to the Bangor region, has a passion for music and wanted to share some holiday cheer on Tuesday.
Now you can buy a Maine lobster-scented candle
Get Maine Lobster, a seafood company based in Portland, released a holiday candle in partnership with Seawicks, a small candle making company based in Boothbay.
In other Maine news:
Maine judge set to rule by week’s end on whether anti-corridor referendum was legal
Maine woman killed after driver runs red light in Massachusetts, police say
Maine to be down to 2 neurological trauma centers soon
6 tips on getting the best value when you buy or sell a home in Maine
Lawyer denies attorney general charge that she overbilled
Community development group matches migrant workers with Aroostook employers
Fort Fairfield man arrested after high speed chase through 4 towns and alleged gunfire
CMP again ranked dead last in the country for customer satisfaction