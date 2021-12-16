Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s, with rain across the state in the morning and cloudy skies in the evening. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

There were another 1,504 COVID-19 cases reported by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, along with two deaths reported on Wednesday. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,378. Check out our tracker for more information.

On Wednesday, the state reached another pandemic milestone with a record 381 Mainers hospitalized with the virus across the state.





Across Penobscot County, some 68 percent of people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, compared with 74 percent statewide.

ALSO: Although Maine is one of the most highly vaccinated states, overall case rates over the past month are nearly three times higher than they were in December 2020.

ISO New England, the region’s grid operator, has warned for decades that the area needs more power from a variety of power sources.

In a normal year, construction costs typically go up between 4 and 6 percent, but between 2020 and 2021, prices have risen between 10 and 15 percent.

Owned and managed by the Frenchman Bay Conservancy, the property features about 2 miles of trails that were constructed during the summers of 2020 and 2021.

This year 27 people perished in fires across the state, making it Maine’s deadliest year in recent history.

The weeklong course, held at the community college’s seaside South Portland campus, is completely full. The college plans to offer more classes in 2022.

The nomination of William Harwood for public advocate comes at a pivotal time for Maine energy policy.

Geo Neptune, 33, who is non-binary and two-spirit, is a nationally acclaimed master basket maker, who learned their art from their grandmother, renowned artist Molly Neptune Parker.

The Lee Academy girls had lost 89 games in a row dating back to the 2014-15 season, when they went 2-16.

Frank DeMauro, a transplant to the Bangor region, has a passion for music and wanted to share some holiday cheer on Tuesday.

Get Maine Lobster, a seafood company based in Portland, released a holiday candle in partnership with Seawicks, a small candle making company based in Boothbay.

In other Maine news:

Maine judge set to rule by week’s end on whether anti-corridor referendum was legal

Maine woman killed after driver runs red light in Massachusetts, police say

Maine to be down to 2 neurological trauma centers soon

6 tips on getting the best value when you buy or sell a home in Maine

Lawyer denies attorney general charge that she overbilled

Community development group matches migrant workers with Aroostook employers

Fort Fairfield man arrested after high speed chase through 4 towns and alleged gunfire

CMP again ranked dead last in the country for customer satisfaction