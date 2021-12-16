BELFAST – If you move quickly, you can still get tickets for the Dinner Anywhere in the World Raffle sponsored by the UU Church of Belfast through Dec. 31. The winning ticket will be drawn on Jan. 2, 2022. For $20 you have a chance at dinner for two in a restaurant of your choice anywhere in the world! Past winners have been to Uruguay and Spain, and last year’s winners are headed to Japan next summer! Imagine eating an exquisite meal in one of these countries or anywhere else in the world! Create that vacation you never thought possible!

This is a complete package vacation including airfare, lodging and dinner for two. You can choose to travel or bring people here. Concerned about COVID? If COVID remains a concern for you or for wherever you want to go, you can delay your trip for a year and then re-evaluate. It’s also the perfect opportunity to add on to a vacation you have always wanted since you will already be there. If you prefer to stay in the U.S., you get two dinners for two, four nights lodging, and transportation. Still not interested? How about renting a place on a lake in Maine and having a reunion. Total prize value cannot exceed $5,000. So many options possible! If you are interested in reading the official Raffle Terms and Conditions, we can send it to you.

Only 1,000 tickets will be sold. Perfect for stocking stuffers, employee gifts, thank you’s, or gifts for those hard to buy for people.





“But, what if I don’t win?” you ask. You will have had a fun time fantasizing about where in the world you would like to go! In addition, you will have helped the social justice programming at the UU Church of Belfast; so, there are no losers. Spread the news – make dreams come true!

Get your tickets (cash or check) and more information at the Green Store in downtown Belfast, or via credit card, cash or check by calling Anna at 207-930-9399 or Susan at 207-691-5153. Emails can be sent to uuchurchofbelfast.src@gmail.com.