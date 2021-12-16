OTELCO is pleased to welcome new employees in its Maine and Alabama offices.

A number of new team members have join OTELCO’s New Gloucester office:

Dagmar Klosenski joins the company as a project manager. She has over 20 years of experience in business development, business change, marketing, testing, training and other areas, including working with Elin, a company that produces electric motors for trains, turbines, and much more. She lives in New Gloucester.





Mandee Lincourt has been hired as a regional sales manager. She received her MBA from Thomas College and obtained her bachelor’s in leadership & organization studies from the University of Southern Maine. Lincourt lives in Farmingdale.

Dan Morgan joins OTELCO as a senior GIS engineer. Morgan has an associate degree in computer system technology and previous experience working at Tilson Technology as a GIS manager and at Sewall as a GIS analyst.

Nathan Trask has been hired as a senior OSP engineer. Trask worked most recently at Spectrum as a construction coordinator III. He lives in Phippsburg.

In OTELCO’s Gray office, Brad LaRou and Chris Wright have been hired as OSP Level 1 technicians. LaRou attended college at USM and has his EMT certification from SMCC. He previously worked at Spectrum as a field tech III for over three years and is a resident of Portland. Wright spent two years at PSCC and two years at USF and is a resident of Gray.

In Alabama, OTELCO has hired four new installation & repair technicians:

Christopher Smith joins OTELCO’s Oneonta OSP Office with 12 years of experience in the satellite industry. He is a resident of Odenville, Alabama.

Jacob Wadsworth has also been hired in the Oneonta OSP Office. He lives in Oneonta, Alabama.

Jonathan Nance joins OTELCO in its Gadsden OSP Office. He has spent more than 14 years working in the cable, satellite, and phone industries. He is a resident of Gadsden, Alabama.

Jared Williams joins the company’s Walnut Grove OSP Office with a background in telecommunications and experience as project manager for a fiber company in Gulf Shores. He lives in Centre, Alabama.

Additionally, Gwen Curren and Hilary Smith have been hired as customer service support representatives in OTELCO’s Oneonta office. Curren joins OTELCO with 20 years of service experience at AT&T. Smith lives in Nectar, Alabama.

Otelco Inc. provides wireline telecommunications services in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, Vermont, and West Virginia passing more than 67,000 locations. The company’s services include local and long-distance telephone, digital high-speed data lines, transport services, network access, cable television and other related services. It also provides competitive retail and wholesale communications services and technology consulting, and managed services. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.otelco.com.