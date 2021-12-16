JAY — All are welcome to gather for a spectacular Advent Lessons & Carols presentation at St. Rose of Lima Church, located on 1 Church Street in Jay, on Friday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. The evening will feature chant, polyphony, carols, and readings of the season, allowing participants to prepare for Christmas with sacred music in a beautiful setting.

The sounds of the season, and the evening, will come from the newly installed and historic Tilton organ under the direction of organist Philip Fournier.

The Tilton organ was built in 1868 by Lathrop C. Tilton in his shop in East Livermore. The organ at St. Rose of Lima was originally built for a church in Leeds and eventually, it was moved to a Methodist church in Hallowell. In 2004, it was taken out of service, packed, and preserved by David E. Wallace & Co in Gorham.





In 2020, David, his son Nick, and others began restoration work, preserving as much of the original instrument as possible, and finished installing the organ at St. Rose of Lima in July of this year. The casing of the organ façade is the original casing from the 1860s. The organ was blessed in November by Fr. Paul Dumais, pastor of St. Rose of Lima.

For more information about the organ or Friday’s event, contact the parish at 207-897-2173.