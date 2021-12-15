The University of Maine’s football team has begun restocking its wide receiver corps by signing Rohan Jones from Montreal to a National Letter of Intent during the early signing period on Wednesday.

He will join the program this spring.

He was recruited by former head coach Nick Charlton, who left to become the assistant head coach-offensive coordinator at UConn, and then approved by new head coach Jordan Stevens.





UMaine lost its top two receivers off this fall’s 6-5 team and both were All-Colonial Athletic Association selections. No other UMaine wide receiver caught more than 13 passes.

Devin Young, who has decided to transfer, caught 54 passes for 585 yards and three touchdowns and was a third-team choice, while Old Town’s Andre Miller hauled in 39 passes for 684 yards and three TDs. Miller, a second team pick, missed two games due to a hamstring injury and was a first team All-CAA pick this past spring.

Miller has used up his eligibility.

Young, an All-CAA second team kickoff returner, averaged 4.9 catches per game which was fourth best in the league and Miller averaged 3.9 which was ninth best.

Young finished with 128 career catches for 1,299 yards and eight TDs. Miller had 104 for 1,848 yards and 14 touchdowns, and his career 1,848 receiving yards is 14th on the school’s all-time list.

Jones, a 6-foot-2, 215-pounder, caught 55 passes for 639 yards and five TDs this past season for College Andre-Grasset. He was named Offensive Player of the Year by RSEQ, the governing body for sport in Quebec, and an all-star. He was also the team captain.

In 2018 at College Jean-Eudes, he was an All-RSEQ kick returner and the team’s Most Valuable Player.