Penobscot Valley 52, Bangor Christian 35 At Howland, Ryan Thompson scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Howlers to their first win of the season, beating Bangor Christian 52-35. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Gabe Reed was also in double figures as he notched 10 points for Penobscot Valley. Andy Williams scored 9, Gabe Castonguay 7, and Isaac Doore finished with 6. Colin Dunn and Kaden Loring scored 2 each, and Joel Lyons had 1. PVHS improve to 1-1 and will travel to PCHS on Thursday.

The Patriots were led by Jason Libby’s 14 points. Colton White and Conrad Straubel scored 11 and 10 respectively. This was the first game of the season for Bangor Christian, who host Schenck on Thursday.

PV: Reed 4-2-10, Doore 3-0-6, Castonguay 1-5-7, Loring 1-0-2, Williams 3-0-9, Dunn 0-2-2, Moon, Lindquist, Lyons 0-1-1, Thompson 6-3-15, Zugelder





BC: Chadbourne, Jackson, Foster, White 4-3-11, Straubel 3-1-10, Jost, Payne, Gahagan, Lehman, Libby 6-0-14, Giles

PV 13 25 36 52

BC 9 12 19 35