Hermon 59, Orono 23
Orono: Clarice Bell 2-4-10, Hannah Sinclair 2-1-5, Lauren Brown 2-0-4, Emerson Walston 1-0-2, Chole LeBree 1-0-2, Emma LaBalle, Angelina Pitt, Hillary Whitmore, Aliya Sapiel, Riley Murray, Kate Higgins
Hermon: Maddie Lebel 4-4-15, Charlotte Caron 4-3-14, Syd Gallop 3-2-11, Elizabeth Wyman 1-3-5, Meg Tracy 1-1-3, Faith Coombs 1-0-3, Veronica Chichetto 1-0-2, Izzy Byram 0-2-2, Rachel Wickett 1-0-2, Brooke Gallop 1-0-2, Allie Cameron, Bella Bowden
Orono 2-7-15-23
Hermon 9-13-42-59
3 point goals
Orono: Bell 3; Hermon: Lebel 3, Caron 3, S Gallop 3, Coombs 1
JV Game: Hermon 48 Orono 10