Hampden Academy 69, Edward Little 25 At Hampden, Bella McLaughlin lead a balanced scoring attack with 21 points, as the Broncos won their second game of the season. Cam Neal chipped in with 11 points, and Sadie Campbell tallying 8 points, and Lauren Voteur and Emma Haskell contributing 7 points each.

Edward Little was led by Jenny Chabot with 11 points, and Layla Facchiani and Nikki Clark each contributing 6 points.