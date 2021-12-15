A view of the nativity scene and the Christmas tree that adorn St. Peter's square at the Vatican, during the lighting ceremony, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The nativity scene is from the Huancavelica region, in Peru, and the 113-year-old, 28-meter-tall tree, a gift from the city of Andalo in Trentino Alto Adige-South Tyrol region, northeastern Italy. Credit: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

The other night as I watched Christmas celebrations throughout northern Europe on the Rick Steves travel show, I thought of my own childhood during this special time of the year. I remember it as a very joyful time. Having been educated in a Catholic school by the Sisters of St. Joseph, I was introduced to the wonderful hymns and carols of the Christmas season. That feeling has lasted through almost 76 years as I still sing in our church choir and I am still emotionally affected by the lyrics and the beautiful music of the Christmas season.

I wonder if the joy and pageantry of this holy season is still being taught and loved by the youth of our time as it is in Europe? I hope so! Whether people believe or not, the lessons of Christmas can only make the world a better place and fill their children with joyful memories like mine. Merry Christmas.

Leo Mazerall

Stockton Springs