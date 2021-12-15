Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The other night as I watched Christmas celebrations throughout northern Europe on the Rick Steves travel show, I thought of my own childhood during this special time of the year. I remember it as a very joyful time. Having been educated in a Catholic school by the Sisters of St. Joseph, I was introduced to the wonderful hymns and carols of the Christmas season. That feeling has lasted through almost 76 years as I still sing in our church choir and I am still emotionally affected by the lyrics and the beautiful music of the Christmas season.

I wonder if the joy and pageantry of this holy season is still being taught and loved by the youth of our time as it is in Europe? I hope so! Whether people believe or not, the lessons of Christmas can only make the world a better place and fill their children with joyful memories like mine. Merry Christmas.

Leo Mazerall





Stockton Springs