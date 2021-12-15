Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s, with partly sunny skies throughout the morning, while temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-20s with a mix of rain and snow in the evening. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 1,383 COVID-19 cases were reported by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention since Saturday, along with nine more deaths. The statewide death toll now stands at 1,376.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 800,000 on Tuesday, a once-unimaginable figure seen as doubly tragic, given that more than 200,000 of those lives were lost after the vaccine became available practically for the asking last spring.





Dangerous levels of the per- and ployfluroalkyl substances — called PFAS for short — have shown up in central Maine soils, well water, dairy farms, deer meat and chicken eggs.

The restoration has been underway for the last five years. Acquiring the funds for the extensive interior and exterior renovations has taken longer than initially anticipated though, which slowed the process.

The tragedy has drawn attention to the growing homeless problem in Bangor, with the hour-and-a-half public comment period drawing in activists, non-profit employees and current and former members of the city’s homeless community.

While head coach Quinn Paradis doesn’t expect his team to surrender many goals, offense will be his team’s question mark and that will determine how far his Rams go this season as they seek a first-ever regional title.

Sen. Heather Sanborn, D-Portland, a former lawyer who runs Rising Tide Brewery with her husband and has served six years in Augusta between the Senate and House, cited her family and the business in her decision to not run on Tuesday.

Founder William Wincapaw departed from Rockland on the first flight to deliver gifts to coastal families and Coast Guard members in 1929.

