For the third year in a row, Wreaths for Veterans invites all persons who would like to honor and remember our local veterans interred, on Saturday, Dec. 18. A brief memorial service for all veterans serving or who have served will be at the Howland Veterans Park at noon. As part of the National Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery and 3,100 locations in the U.S. and abroad, this year we are able to remember 422 veterans in Cemeteries located in Howland, West Enfield, Enfield Village Cemetery, Seboeis Plantation, Tannery Cemetery in Lowell, and Edinburg.

Community support has once again been amazing and we appreciate all the donations and volunteers. Following the service at the park, please proceed to Howland or West Enfield cemeteries to Lay a wreath to remember and honor the veteran. If family members want to place the wreath on their loved ones grave, please mark the stand or grave site with a ribbon this week before the event.

Wreaths for Veterans has a goal to cover all veterans in the district area in the upcoming years. If anyone in Maxfield, Burlington, or Passadumkeag would like to assist us in reaching our goal please reach out to us!





The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary is hosting a free luncheon at the hall in Howland. They will be there from noon on for all those who want to warm up or have a light lunch.

Please follow Maine CDC COVID guidelines for your and others safety. Follow our Facebook page at Wreaths for Veterans for other information and announcements.