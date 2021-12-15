CAMDEN — Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) (the “Company”), the holding company of Camden National Bank announced Michael “Mike” Archer has been named executive vice president, chief financial officer for the Company effective Jan. 3, 2022. Upon effectiveness, Archer will serve as the Company’s principal financial officer and principal accounting officer. Archer has served as senior vice president and corporate controller of the Company since 2016. He succeeds Gregory White who recently resigned for personal reasons.

“I want to thank Greg White for his many contributions and wish him all the best,” said Greg Dufour, president & CEO of Camden National Corporation. “Mike’s appointment is a natural progression of our succession planning and facilitates a seamless transition. He has been an integral member in every aspect of our financial management and brings a depth and breadth of technical and public accounting experience that will enrich the executive management team, while enabling us to execute successfully on our strategic objectives in 2022 and beyond.”

Archer, a certified public accountant, joined the Company in October 2013 as vice president, corporate controller and ascended to senior vice president and corporate controller in 2016, after spending seven years at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, LLP. Archer holds a bachelor of science of accounting and masters of science in business administration from Husson University and is a recent graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking and leadership certificate from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.





Archer is a member of the board of directors for Jobs for Maine Graduates, serving on the finance committee; a member of the local Little League board of directors, Five Town Little League; and serves on the Town of Rockport Recreational Committee. A native of Ellsworth, Archer currently lives in Rockport with his wife and two children.