The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce has announced that Gov. Janet Mills will speak at the Chamber’s annual business breakfast on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at the Cross Insurance Center. The event will also feature a keynote address by Dash Davidson who will share his story of why he and his family chose to purchase two historic properties in downtown Bangor and the renovations underway.



“We are excited to safely convene our membership for this event and to welcome Governor Mills to share her thoughts as we begin a new year and to introduce Dash Davidson to share his story about how he unexpectedly ended up spending time in Bangor as a visitor and decided to pay that experience forward”, said Deb Neuman, president and CEO.



The event will include the announcement of the 2022 Chamber Board of Directors and the presentation of the “2020-2021 Volunteer of the Year Award” to Anne-Marie Storey, partner at Rudman Winchell. This award goes to a person who has made an exceptional contribution to the Chamber in furthering its mission. The winner is selected by Chamber staff.





“Anne-Marie has voluntarily provided our member businesses with the most up to date and relevant information for employers as they navigated through many months of uncertainty. Through our virtual “Employment Law Updates”, she has shared her knowledge, expertise, insight and humor to assist hundreds of businesses with their questions and concerns. She has made a positive contribution to the chamber, our member businesses and our region that we are pleased to recognize,” said Neuman.

Comprising more than 775 member businesses and organizations in 21 communities, the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce was established in 1911. It is currently one of the largest Chambers in the state offering a range of programs to its members and the public.

To register for the breakfast, please visit bangorregion.com or call 207-947-0307. Presenting sponsor of this event is Eaton Peabody, keynote sponsor is Machias Savings Bank and volunteer sponsor is Bangor Region YMCA.