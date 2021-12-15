PORTLAND — A Blue Christmas Mass for those who are grieving this Christmas season will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at St. Pius X Church, located on 492 Ocean Avenue in Portland.

The Blue Christmas Mass is a gentle and reflective liturgy of hope for all who are carrying the burden of loss, pain, or loneliness. This Mass will be designed to meet the needs of the grieving with a quieter atmosphere and more subdued music.

“We know that for some among us, the joy of the Christmas season may be difficult, even painful. The reasons for this are many, including illness, bereavement, being part of families that are at odds, or being lonely,” said Fr. Paul Sullivan, SJ, pastor of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Portland of which St. Pius X Church is a part. “Recognizing this reality, we invite all to gather to be a place and people of welcome for all of our brothers and sisters.”





The gathering acknowledges pain and struggle and heals with ancient words of blessing and love.

“On the longest night of the year, we can name some of the darkness and look to the coming of the light,” said Fr. Sullivan.

Those unable to attend in person can participate via livestream at www.ladyofhopemaine.org. For more information, contact the parish at 207-797-7026.