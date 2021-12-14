The Class AA Bangor High School Rams used their swarming man-to-man defense to hold Class A Nokomis High of Newport to six first-half points – including just one in the second period – en route to a 50-20 schoolgirl basketball victory in a turnover-filled contest at the Red Barry Gym in Bangor on Tuesday night. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Bangor evened its record at 1-1 after a season-opening loss to Cheverus of Portland and the Rams spoiled the head coaching debut of 21-year-old Chelsea Crockett, a 2018 Nokomis graduate.

Crockett was shorthanded as she had only nine players available with four sitting out injured.

Bangor used an 18-0 run spanning the first and second quarters to build a 27-5 lead before Emma Marble’s free throw broke the run as time expired in the first half.





“The nice thing is a lot of kids gained some valuable experience getting on the court and feeling comfortable,” said Bangor coach Jay Kemble. “[Point guard Emmie Streams] didn’t score a ton of points tonight but she really facilitated the game. She had a lot of fast break assists. She was unselfish in terms of her play.”

He also said his Rams played hard and did a good job moving the ball around.

“We worked really well as a team tonight,” said sophomore guard Lily Chandler, who came off the bench and nailed three 3-pointers in the first half to help the Rams pull away.

“It felt good,” Chandler said. “My goal is mainly to help out on defense but it’s always nice to get a few points, too.”

Junior forward Abbie Quinn led the Rams with 10 points and four rebounds and Chandler had three assists and two rebounds to accompany her nine points. Junior forward Taylor Coombs scored eight points and Streams finished with five points and three steals.

Laela Martinez produced four points and three assists and Lilly Rice had four points and four rebounds. Lane Barron had four rebounds and Cassidy Ireland had two assists and two steals.

Bangor forced more than 30 turnovers with its tenacity and ability to get multiple players around the ball. The Rams also limited Nokomis to an 8-of-32 shooting performance.

Junior guard Bri Townsend scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Warriors. She also hauled down eight rebounds, also a game-high. Freshman guard Danica Migliore chipped in with four points. Eliya Drummond corralled four rebounds and Marble had three.

Crockett was pleased with her team’s effort.

“Both teams worked hard. Our girls never played up. They played until the final buzzer,” Crockett said. “Bangor is a tough team. They will compete well in AA.”

“I was proud of our effort,” Townsend said. “They were a good team. They were pretty tall so we had to use ball fakes and create shots for ourselves.”

Bangor was leading 9-5 in the final minute of the first period when Martinez fed Chandler for a 3-pointer to close out the quarter.

Six different Rams scored during Bangor’s 15-1 second quarter as Nokomis missed all eight of its field goal attempts and turned the ball over repeatedly.

But Nokomis worked hard on the defensive end as well and battled admirably in the paint against the taller Rams.