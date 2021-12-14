Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Recently, my life changed in a second when I stepped onto black ice and fell backwards, bracing my fall with both hands behind me. Ouch! I knew I had two broken wrists.

The ambulance took me to the St. Joseph emergency room and from there I was moved to the fourth floor until after my surgery several days later. I had wonderful care from the certified nursing assistants and registered nurses.

I appreciated all the terrific and attentive care I received while I was there. Lindsey, in particular, was a real pro! I called her my Christmas Angel. She was so attentive during my stay and especially in getting me dressed and ready to go home since I could not dress myself with temporary casts on both wrists.





I would like to wish all of the staff a Merry Christmas and I will be praying for them all during this holiday season as they go about the demanding job of caring for the sick and injured.

Lee Caron

Winterport