FALMOUTH — Police have arrested a suspect wanted for a number of alleged robberies in the greater Portland area.

Joseph Evers, 41, of Portland was arrested on Monday for allegedly robbing the Key Bank on Route 1 in Falmouth, and was charged with robbery, according to Falmouth Police officials.

Evers is also believed to have robbed a CVS, Walgreens, Domino’s Pizza and TD Bank in the Portland area between Dec. 4 and Dec. 6., officials said.