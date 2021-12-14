SKOWHEGAN — Community members banded together to help rescue a frightened feline in Skowhegan

Skowhegan police said the cat was stuck in a 75-foot-tall tree and had been up there for several days after being chased by a dog.

Residents called Skowhegan Animal Control Officer Nancy Weis, but she was unable to get the cat.





So, Bryan Moore from Pro Tree Service and his friend, Chris, were enlisted to climb the tree and rescue the cat.

“The cost of that climb could cost up to $1,000, which the citizens were attempting to pool their monies to pay for the rescue. As you all know, the weather last week wasn’t very friendly with icy rain and snow, so the cat was in obvious distress,” Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam.

Chris strapped on his spiked stirrup boots, harness and safety lines and started to climb. While Bryon worked the lines, Chris was able to climb to the cat and place it in a drawstring bag and get it safely to the ground.

The cat was reunited with its owner, who is a woman with a disability, according to police. The cat is reportedly doing well.

Police said a GoFundMe page was created to help pay for Bryan’s service. The page has raised over $500 so far.

“I have to say I was impressed by this community coming together for such a great act of kindness,” Bryan told Chief Bucknam.

Bryan declined payment and asked that the money be used to purchase a catch pole for future rescues and the rest be donated to an animal organization, according to police.