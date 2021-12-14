PRESQUE ISLE — Northern Light AR Gould Hospital will be offering a COVID-19 vaccine shot clinic this Friday, Dec. 17 from 1–6 p.m. at their Walk-In Care location in Presque Isle. Community members needing a first, second, or booster dose are welcome with no appointment.

“With the high incidents of COVID in our community, it is more critical than ever that people be vaccinated. For those who have been vaccinated for more than six months, it is important to get a booster as the vaccine’s potency wanes over time,” said Jay Reynolds, MD, senior physician executive at the hospital.

Vaccines are already offered at the Presque Isle Walk-In Care site each weekday afternoon, but for a limited time and with preregistration required. To make getting vaccinated as easy as possible, the hospital will extend the hours on Friday and also register walk-ins on site so no appointment will be necessary.





Both Pfizer and Moderna boosters and second or third doses will be offered during the clinic. Boosters are available for those age 16 or older. Pfizer vaccines will also be available for anyone ages 12 and older who would like to start their COVID vaccine series.

COVID vaccines also remain available through the hospital’s primary care offices.