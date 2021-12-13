Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the high to low 40s north to south, with a chance of rain in the north. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The latest data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 cases will be released by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Check out our tracker for more information.

The Northern Light Health system will provide Pfizer booster vaccines for anyone aged 16 or 17 who had completed a full course of the initial Pfizer immunization at least six months ago.





Houlton Regional Hospital has been so slammed with patients needing care that oftentimes those arriving at the Emergency Department have to wait in makeshift areas in the hallways because there are simply no rooms available for them.

It is due to warming seas and atmospheric temperatures creating stronger storms in the southern U.S. that are dropping more rain and moving further north, including inland in Maine.

Our goal is to create easy-to-understand visuals and databases that break down how money is being used, while highlighting the largest and most ambitious projects and themes.

At 135 pounds, Bess now outweighs her owner and is a bit timid around strangers.

They scoured Canadian land records — the only records with relevant information — and compiled three to four generations’ worth of facts on the families who inhabited Maine’s northern French regions.

In the days before ship-to-shore communications of any kind, the Ocean Chronicle kept Capt. Edward Payson Nichols and his family in touch with their far-flung circle of loved ones and acquaintances.

Experts on homelessness say solving the problem goes far beyond housing itself and requires an approach that also addresses homelessness’ root causes.

With significantly more violations in 2021, the lack of enforcement isn’t detering would-be short rental owners from proceeding without proper approvals.

If the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the families challenging Maine’s law, the ruling may not even directly help them.

In other Maine news …

