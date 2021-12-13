BREWER — Elizabeth Stephens, DO, FAAP, who specializes in pediatric cancer care, clotting disorders, and cancer survivorship, has joined the team at Northern Light Pediatric Cancer Care in Brewer.

Dr. Stephens earned her bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in psychology from The University of Akron in Ohio and her doctor of osteopathic medicine from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pennsylvania. She completed her pediatrics residency at Inova Children’s Hospital in Virginia and her pediatric hematology-oncology fellowship at Akron Children’s Hospital in Ohio.

Dr. Stephens joins the team caring for newborns, children, adolescents, young adults, and their families affected by cancer. She says, “I want to provide evidence based, compassionate, collaborative care to our young patients. I want patients and families to advocate for themselves and feel confident in the choices we make together about their care.”





Dr. Stephens is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and is board eligible in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology.

For a referral to see a pediatric cancer care provider, please ask a primary care provider to call 207-973-7572.