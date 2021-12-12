MCI Huskies 56, Orono Riots 32 The MCI Girl Huskies hosted their season opener Saturday, with a win against the Orono Riots. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

The first half of the game was neck and neck. The teams were tied 14-14 at the end of the first quarter, and the Huskies had only a small lead of 23-21 at the half.

During the 3rd quarter the huskies increased their lead by 7 and pulled away during the 4th for the win of 56 -32.

Scores:

Visitors (Riots): Clarice Bell- 7, Angelina Pitt-0, Hillary Whittemore- 0, Hannah Sinclair- 5, Lauryn brown-3, Emerson Walston-8, Aliya Sapiel-1, Chloee Labree-8

Home (Huskies): Danielle Dow- 16, Anna Dospelova- 13, Natalie Sites- 12, Ella Bernier- 8,

Skyla Dean- 7, Trinity Leavitt- 0, Ruby Kitchen- 0

3-point goals:

Visitors: Bell- 2, Sinclair-3, Walston-2, Labree-1

Home: Dow- 1, Dospelova- 2