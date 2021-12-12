Mattanawcook Academy 49, Penobscot Valley 35 At Howland, the Lynx used balance scoring and created timely turnovers late in the game to beat the Howlers in both teams’ opening game of the season. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Center Erik Fitch led MA with nine points, while Jordyn Colorado and Cody Smith each tallied eight. Justyn Colorado and Lance Wilcox each chipped in with seven, and Joshua Farrington and Matt Oullett scored six and four points, respectively.

Penobscot Valley was paced by Gabe Reed’s game-high 11 points, while seniors Ryan Thompson and Gabe Castonguay netted nine and seven. Isaac Doore and Andrew Williams both scored three, and Kaden Loring rounded out the scoring with two.

Mattanawcook Academy will host Dexter on Tuesday, while PVHS welcomes Bangor Christian Academy the same night.





MA: 6 22 35 49

PVHS: 8 23 32 35

MA: Jo Colorado 4-0-8, Smith 3-0-8, Ju Colorado 3-1-7, Oullett 2-0-4, Wilcox 2-3-7, Jenkins, Farrington 2-0-6, Heelan, Troey, Vicaire, Landry, Fitch 3-3-9

PV: Reed 4-3-11, Doore 1-0-3, Castonguay 3-0-7, Loring 0-2-2, Williams 1-0-3, Moon, Dunn, Lindquist, Lyons, Thompson 3-3-9, Zugelder

3 point: Smith 2, Farrington 2, Doore, Castonguay, Williams