John Bapst 41, MDI 31
At Hermon High School, the Crusaders opened the season with the win over the visiting Trojans.
MDI (0-1):
Spencer Laurendeau 3-1-9, Alex Gray 2-0-4, A.J. Lozano 2-0-4, Charlie Parker 1-1-4, Kadin Reed 2-0-4, Evan Ankrom 1-0-3, Joey Minutolo 1-0-3, Jack Hodgdon
John Bapst (1-0)
Kevin Austin 6-0-12, Edoardo Fiore 3-4-10, Andrew Czapiga 2-3-7, Corey Butler 2-0-4, Levi Peterson 2-0-4, Nick Chaffee 1-0-2, Jordan Kimball 1-0-2, Jon Pangburn
3 Point Goals: Laurendeau 2, Ankrom, Minutolo, Parker; None
Score by Quarters
MDI 8 17 28 31
John Bapst 9 19 31 41
JV: MDI 43-23