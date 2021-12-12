John Bapst 41, MDI 31

At Hermon High School, the Crusaders opened the season with the win over the visiting Trojans.

MDI (0-1):

Spencer Laurendeau 3-1-9, Alex Gray 2-0-4, A.J. Lozano 2-0-4, Charlie Parker 1-1-4, Kadin Reed 2-0-4, Evan Ankrom 1-0-3, Joey Minutolo 1-0-3, Jack Hodgdon

John Bapst (1-0)

Kevin Austin 6-0-12, Edoardo Fiore 3-4-10, Andrew Czapiga 2-3-7, Corey Butler 2-0-4, Levi Peterson 2-0-4, Nick Chaffee 1-0-2, Jordan Kimball 1-0-2, Jon Pangburn

3 Point Goals: Laurendeau 2, Ankrom, Minutolo, Parker; None

Score by Quarters

MDI 8 17 28 31
John Bapst 9 19 31 41

JV: MDI 43-23