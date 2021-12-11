Graduate transfer Kevin Marfo scored a career-high 21 points as Quinnipiac used a dominant second half to pull away from the University of Maine 73-47 in a non-conference men’s basketball game Saturday in Hamden, Connecticut.

Quinnipiac is now 6-4 on the season while UMaine dips to 2-6 overall and 0-6 against Division I competition after absorbing its fourth straight defeat.

Marfo, who returned to Quinnipiac this year after playing last season at Texas A&M, made 8 of 9 shots from the field and all five of his free-throw attempts en route to his game-high scoring total.





The 6-foot-9 forward, who originally attended George Washington University before spending a redshirt year and the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons at Quinnipiac, also had 13 rebounds and five assists as the Bobcats blitzed UMaine 44-20 in the second half after the Black Bears were within 29-27 at intermission.

Junior guard LeChaun DuHart led UMaine with 11 points but shot just 4 of 16 from the field overall, 3 of 11 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Junior guard Maks Klanjscek added nine points for the Black Bears while sophomore point guard Vukasin Masic had seven points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals and graduate transfer center Chris Efretuei chipped in six points and six rebounds.

The Black Bears shot 43.5 percent from the field in the first half to stay close but made just 25 percent (7 of 28) of its field-goal tries after intermission to finish at 33 percent (17 of 51) for the game.

UMaine made just 5 of its 22 3-point attempts, or 22.7 percent.

Quinnipiac shot 46.4 percent (26 of 56) from the field overall and 40 percent (10 of 25) from 3-point land.

UMaine used an 11-0 run capped off by back-to-back 3-pointers from DuHart to take a 21-12 lead with 8:35 left in the first half.

Quinnipiac soon regrouped and used a 9-2 run over the final four minutes of the half to take its two-point edge at the break.

The Bobcats opened the second half by outscoring UMaine 13-4 to stretch its lead to 42-31 with 16:14 remaining in the game.

UMaine returns to action next Saturday as it hosts the Division III University of New England of Biddeford in a 1 p.m. opening tipoff at Memorial Gymnasium on the Orono campus.