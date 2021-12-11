At Washburn, Southern Aroostook (1-0) jumped out to a 30-6 first quarter lead and cruised to the win.
Southern Aroostook was led in scoring by Dylan Burpee and Hunter Burpee with 29 and 24 points, respectively. Ethan Collier added 11 points.
Washburn (0-1) was led by Beckam Vaughn’s 23 points. Mitchell Turner added 10 points
SACS: 30-55-74-87
Wash: 6-19-32-37
SACS: Weston 2-0-4, Collier 5-1-11, D. Burpee 13-2-29, Porter 3-0-6, Russell 2-2-6, H. Burpee 10-2-24, B. Burpee 3-0-7, Chambers.
Washburn: Turner 4-0-10, Corey 1-1-4, Vaughn 8-4-23, Cruz, Rosi-Carney, Tate, Campbell, Boot.
3 pointers: D. Burpee, H. Burpee 2, B. Burpee; Turner 2, Vaughn 3.