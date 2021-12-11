Caden Crocker and Filip Brkic each scored 20 points and the Foxcroft Academy Ponies made 13 of 17 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter to score a season-opening 63-51 victory over Houlton in a Class B boys basketball game in Dover-Foxcroft on Friday night.

Brkic added nine rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Ponies, who won their first game of the season for the first time in six years. Crocker added six rebounds, five steals and four assists while Josh Cornett chipped in nine points and five rebounds and Jackson Smith scored seven points for coach Toby Nelson’s club.

Colin Moody and Isaiah Gentle paced Houlton with 15 points apiece.





Foxcroft led 33-22 at halftime but Houlton outscored the Ponies 11-5 during the third quarter to draw within 38-33 before Foxcroft used its late-game accuracy at the free-throw line to pull away to the victory.