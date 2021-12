At Lee, the Pandas started their season with a 57-21 win over the visiting Shead Tigers. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

Lee jumped out to a 25 -13 halftime lead and never looked back. Lee put four players in double figures, Harmony Vermazani had 16 including 4 three pointers, Kayla Long finished with 12, Aubrey Gifford had double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds and Ari Chandonait added 10.

Shead’s high scorer was Jenna Suddy with 12.

Lee Academy is 1-0 and Shead is 0-1.