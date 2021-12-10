SCARBOROUGH — Town & Country Federal Credit Union spent the week giving a critical gift to help those in need … the gift of food. The credit union is spreading holiday cheer with contributions to local food pantries in each community it has a branch, as well as other hunger organizations that serve its membership area of Cumberland and York counties. Collectively, the credit union’s contributions will fund approximately 25,000 meals.

“Our commitment to financial wellness extends to overall wellness and, if people of all ages in our community to not have enough to eat, we believe very strongly we have an obligation to do what we can. Hunger impacts many aspects of a person’s lives, especially children, and these contributions will go directly to help organizations in the communities and region we serve help those who struggle with food insecurity. We can’t think of anything more appropriate to do at the holidays than to give the gift of food. Our philosophy of ‘Local Helping Local’ is not just about providing financial services to our local communities but to do things that make our community stronger and better and this is certainly one way to achieve that goal. After all, we live here, too, so these are our friends and neighbors in need, as well,” remarked David Libby, president and CEO of Town & Country Federal Credit Union.

• The Locker Project in Scarborough, which delivers food to 30 preschools, schools and neighborhood sites in Portland, South Portland, Westbrook, and Gorham

• Biddeford Food Pantry in Biddeford

Preble Street in Portland

• Saco Food Pantry in Saco

• Scarborough Food Pantry in Scarborough

• South Portland Food Pantry in South Portland

• Wayside Food Program in Portland

Representatives from the credit union will conclude delivering all of the contributions in person by week’s end. “We felt it was imperative as we get closer to the holidays to make and deliver these contributions to these critical organizations in a timely manner as the holidays are an even busier time for food distribution and an increase in food insecurity,” stated Jon Paradise, SVP of communications, marketing and community outreach at TCFCU.



As Maine’s second largest credit union with 40,000 members, Town & Country is a full-service financial institution offering a wide range of financial products and services to people who live, work, go to school or worship in Cumberland and York Counties with physical branches in Portland, Saco, Scarborough and South Portland. Designated as one of Maine’s ‘Best Credit Unions’ by Forbes in 2021 and 2020, the credit union has $505 million in assets, and is part of the second largest branch network in the country. To learn more, visit http://www.tcfcu.com.