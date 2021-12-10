ORONO – A holiday lights display is once again making part of the Stillwater River Trail in Orono glow.

The free walkthrough experience is called the Stillwater River Trail of Lights and this is the second year for the event. Last year there were around 38,000 lights and the event has doubled in size to nearly 80,000 lights.

The display is located on private property, along the Stillwater River Trail, and the family says they wanted to come up with something fun and family-friendly when COVID-19 cancelled so many events last year. The light display was so well received that they decided to bring it back again this year.





Parking is available at Browns Beach and at the Water District on Bennoch Road in Orono. Both entrances have been illuminated to assist visitors in making their way to the lights.

Organizers suggest you wear snow boots and bundle up. This display is up until Jan. 1.

To learn more about the display, visit Stillwater River Trail Little Free Library #42955 on Facebook.