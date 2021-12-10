PORTLAND — In an effort to ensure that nobody is alone on Christmas Day, free Christmas dinners will be offered in churches in Portland and Rumford. All are welcome to attend either dinner and share in the love and warmth of Jesus.

The Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes and Faith Conquers Fear (www.faithconquersfear.org) will host a free dinner on Saturday, Dec. 25 in the Guild Hall, located in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception complex on 307 Congress Street in Portland. Doors will open at 10 a.m., with dinner being served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. For more information, call the Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes at 207-773-7746.

Holy Savior Parish will host a free dinner on Saturday, Dec. 25 in the hall of St. Athanasius and St. John Church on 126 Maine Avenue in Rumford. The dinner will feature turkey, ham, stuffing, potatoes, squash, desserts, and more. Dinner will be served at 1 p.m. For more information, contact Deb at 207-364-6267.



