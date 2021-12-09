Abortion rights advocates demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington. As the Supreme Court this week signaled that the conservative-leaning bench may dramatically limit abortion rights in the United States, polling suggests Americans want Roe v. Wade to remain law, but have nuanced attitudes on the circumstances under which abortion should be allowed.  In 2020, AP VoteCast showed 69% of voters in the presidential election said the Supreme Court should leave the Roe v. Wade decision as is, while just 29% said the court should overturn the decision Credit: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I grew up in the 1950s hearing all that blather about liberty and justice for all. Since our nation’s founding, I’ve since learned, that’s never been true.

And it’s clearly not true at the U.S. Supreme Court, arguably the last word on law in this country. This is the court that declared corporations are people, cynically called Citizens United. This is the court that weakened voting rights, one of the supposed fundamental constitutional rights. This is the court that has a majority apparently in favor of regulating women’s bodies without their consent.

Well, time for citizens to unite and fight for our rights; for women, for Black people, for indigenous people. No exceptions.

Steve Cartwright

Tenants Harbor