I grew up in the 1950s hearing all that blather about liberty and justice for all. Since our nation’s founding, I’ve since learned, that’s never been true.

And it’s clearly not true at the U.S. Supreme Court, arguably the last word on law in this country. This is the court that declared corporations are people, cynically called “Citizens United.” This is the court that weakened voting rights, one of the supposed fundamental constitutional rights. This is the court that has a majority apparently in favor of regulating women’s bodies without their consent.

Well, time for citizens to unite and fight for our rights; for women, for Black people, for indigenous people. No exceptions.





Steve Cartwright

Tenants Harbor