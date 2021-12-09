Built in 1897, the Bangor Standpipe and Observatory stands 110 feet high on the highest hill in Bangor providing a view for miles in every direction. The Standpipe, which has 220,000 exterior cedar shingles, is unique in the nation because it exemplifies the Shingle Style. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

Here at the Bangor Daily News, we take a statewide approach to covering the news in Maine — but there’s a reason we’re called the Bangor Daily News. We’re based in Bangor, and we have been for 133 years. It’s our home, and it’s the place where we have the deepest, most abiding connection.

That’s why, this week, we’re launching a new email newsletter geared specifically toward the folks who live in Bangor and surrounding communities like Brewer, Hermon, Hampden and Orono. It’s called The B-Side, and the first edition goes out on Friday morning.

Each week, expect a behind-the-scenes, informal — but informative — look into the news coming out of the Bangor region. You’ll hear from the reporters who cover the area, who will offer a more personal take on their work as journalists and as people who live in and around Bangor. You’ll see photos from our more than 100-year-old archive, with historical context. You’ll get a look at what’s happening in the area each weekend. You might find a little tidbit that didn’t make it into a regular article. Maybe a funny story, video, tweet or meme, too.

You might see almost anything, really. This is about creating a dialogue between the reporters who write about the region and our Bangor-area readers.

Why call it The B-Side? Because, like the flip side of a record, it’s a continuation of the story. Our reporters work hard every day to bring you the news, but there’s always more to tell.

And, well, the B stands for Bangor. We’re the Bangor Daily News. It’s who we are.

You can always tell us what you think by emailing us at thebside@bangordailynews.com. We’re really looking forward to starting a conversation with you.

Emily Burnham

Emily Burnham is a Maine native and proud Bangorian, covering business, the arts, restaurants and the culture and history of the Bangor region.