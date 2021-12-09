MONSON – The Town of Monson is turning 200 in 2022 and everyone is invited to join the year-long celebration.

It all begins 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, with a bonfire on the ball field behind the Monson Gym. Bring your Christmas tree before 4 p.m. to help fuel the fire. The more the merrier, but real trees only, of course.

From 4 to 7 p.m. food, drink, and games will be available inside the gym. The menu includes soups, chowders, mac and cheese, chili and Jambalaya, hot chocolate, and hot cider provided by the Lakeshore House, Monson General Store, Spring Creek Barbeque, and Turning Page Farm. Food and nonalcoholic beverages are available by donation. Adult beverages such as wine and local beer will be for sale.





For more information, email clerk@monsonmaine.org.