ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND – The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Theater Fund has awarded $93,500 in grants to 30 organizations across the state.

The 2021 grantees include:

Acorn Productions, to produce the 2022 Maine Playwrights Festival world premiere plays in a two-week, in-person celebration of Maine playwriting: $3,500

Everyman Repertory Theatre, to celebrate the reopening of theaters across the world during its 2022 season: $5,000

Stage East, to establish a group of trained theater artists in Washington County: $4,800

Waterman’s Community Center, to support a 20th-anniversary revival production of “Islands,” the dramatic and musical portrait of North Haven performed on Broadway in 2001: $5,000.

An anonymous couple, who recognized the connection between vibrant communities and support for the arts, established the Maine Theater Fund in 2005.







