CAMDEN — Camden National Bank announced Joanne Campbell has been named executive vice president, enterprise risk management and chief risk officer for Camden National Bank. Her appointment represents the continued evolution of risk management at Camden National Bank and its commitment to mitigating and minimizing risks to the bank and its constituents. Campbell will oversee cyber and information security, physical security and fraud, compliance, and Bank Secrecy Act responsibilities, audit, corporate governance and the bank’s in-house counsel.

“Joanne has led our risk management efforts for several years and naming her chief risk officer reflects her commitment as well as superior performance in this important area,” said Greg Dufour, president & CEO of Camden National Bank. “Risk management in financial institutions has exponentially changed over the past several years and Joanne is a recognized leader in this area, both within our organization and the industry. We are fortunate to have her vast experience, leadership and expertise as we work toward achieving this key strategic objective.”

Campbell, a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM), has nearly 40 years of financial industry expertise, spanning executive reporting and information management programs. She is highly skilled in lending and credit risk management; audit oversight; regulatory compliance and risk alignment. For the past 10 years, she served as EVP, risk management at Camden National Bank, to ensure risk associated with strategy, operations, and compliance are adequately monitored and managed.





Campbell joined the Company in 1996 as vice president, manager of residential real estate. She was promoted to senior vice president, compliance, audit & CRA in 2002, and then to senior vice president, risk management in 2005 and to executive vice president in January 2011. Campbell currently serves as the chair of the American Bankers Association Risk Management Conference Advisory Board. She received both her B.S. business administration degree and her masters of science in business from Husson College.