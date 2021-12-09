BANGOR – Students at All Saints Catholic School in Bangor celebrated the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception with a special “baby shower” at St. John Church on Dec. 8 commemorating Mary’s conception without original sin while helping countless local mothers in need at the same time.

“Our students and families have donated hundreds of items. We are so grateful,” said Matthew Houghton, principal of All Saints. “This ‘baby shower’ has become an annual tradition that offers mercy to many in need.”

The collection of clothes, medicine, sippy cups, wipes, pull ups, baby grooming kits, thermometers, brooms and dustpans, storage bowls and containers, and many other items was brought into the church on Wednesday morning and placed at the feet of the statue of Mary.





“After the Mass, some of our students and staff brought the donations to Shepherd’s Godparent,” said Houghton.

Shepherd’s Godparent is a free, residential shelter in Bangor for young women who are pregnant and in crisis, including homeless women.

“Thank you so much to the students from All Saints for the wonderful gifts from the ‘baby shower,’” said Barb Ford, director of Shepherd’s Godparent. “We are so blessed by your generosity.”

For more information on how you can help Shepherd’s Godparent, call 207-949-2273.