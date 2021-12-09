Nomads, Portland’s locally owned adventure and activewear shop, announced today that, effective Jan. 1, 2022, Hannah Wolken takes over as owner.

Located on Commercial Street in Portland’s Old Port, Nomads is a staple provider of apparel and gear for people on the move. Specializing in comfortable, functional, stylish and unique clothing, the shop is a mainstay of Portland’s independent business community and frequented by active customers looking for superior quality from ethically-minded brands.

Longtime owner and founder Kelly Fernald, who opened the store in 2003 with business partner Todd Forsyth, said of the transition, “It’s no small thing to walk away from a business that I’ve dedicated so much to for the past 18 years, but I can’t think of a better person to fill this role. Hannah and I have known each other for years, have a shared passion for the types of activities our customers love, and are both well versed in the critical role Portland’s independent businesses play in maintaining the character of our community.”





Wolken has mostly worked for large companies, including WEX, Unum, and IDEXX, in new business development and long range planning, but her passion has been working with entrepreneurs and supporting the local business community. She is an avid biker, snowboarder, x-country skier, and traveler (40-plus countries and counting!). A recovering New Yorker, she has lived in Portland for 14 years.

“It’s been a longtime dream of mine to own my own business, and one that allows me to share my love of the outdoors and traveling with customers every day seems like the perfect fit,” said Wolken. “Kelly’s done a fantastic job of not only building a business, but a community, and it’s an honor to be able to carry that on.”

Fernald will maintain a consulting role in the business in the coming months and plans to spend more time with family. No immediate changes are planned for Nomads, and customers can shop in person at 100 Commercial Street or online at nomadsmaine.com throughout the holiday season and into the new year.